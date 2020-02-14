Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager B2B Sales Professional – NGP Ltd

PACKAGE:

SALARY: £25k-£60k depending on experience with on target earnings of £250k

HOURS: Monday to Friday 08:55 – 17:00

LOCATION: Northern Gas and Power HQ – Gateshead

JOB TYPE: Full-time, Commission, Permanent

BENEFITS:

Company Pension,

The best uncapped and unrivalled commission scheme

Clear career progression.

23 Days holiday + Bank Holidays

December off

Holidays Abroad and many more!

We are looking to grow our highly successful B2B sales team based at our head office in Gateshead. We are looking for experienced energy sales professionals to join our rapidly growing company. We have been ranked the number 1 private company in the North East for sales Growth in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, which ranks Britain’s top 100 private companies.

The Business Development Manager role is an outbound b2b sales role, where the candidate will manage the full end to end process of the sale and manage their own corporate customer pipeline with the ability to make uncapped commission on a market leading commission scheme. The candidate will manage a team of Lead Generators and ensure all leads are maximised to the benefit of the customer.

The company offers the best uncapped and unrivalled commission scheme within the industry. Along with fantastic quarterly sales incentives, the most recent saw a team of 50 employees fly business class to Dubai for an all-inclusive 5-star getaway before the whole organisation broke-up for the month of December. As well as that, the top performers have gone to Seychelles, Malta and Spain in recent incentives. For 2020 our incentives include gig tickets, travel, and amazing quarterly company parties as well as once in a lifetime opportunity for the top seller to have the mortgage paid off!

This role requires a person who is driven, ambitious with a hunger to learn, earn and progress! Having grown from 30 to almost 600 employees in just 4 years, this is perfect timing to get on-board with an established, yet rapidly growing international and market leading energy business.

The Role:

High volume, outbound calls to build a customer pipeline

Effectively manage and maintain your pipeline to maximize revenue opportunities

Develop trusted and long serving relationships with customers

Present unique solutions and industry leading services which save our customers time and money

Achieve daily/weekly/monthly KPI’s

Identify sales opportunities through effective questioning and objection handling

Who you are:

Can manage your own workload and pipeline

Self-motivated and a passion for success

Ability to work under pressure when needed and still achieve targets

Excellent communication skills – professional and articulate

Ambitious character, driven and passionate

Computer literate

An ability to work in fast-paced, self-directed, professional environment

Team Player

Experience:

Total time in Sales: 4 years (Preferred not essential) or min 2 years in Telesales (Essential)

Time in Outbound B2B Telesales: 2 years (Essential)

Energy Experience: 3 years (Preferred not essential)

Education: A-Level or equivalent (Preferred not essential)

Licence: Driving License (Preferred not essential)

Why choose a career with NGP?

Northern Gas and Power is a global energy services provider. We have built one of the largest, dependable networks in the Utility sector. We provide expert and disciplined advice in procurement, energy services, and technology. We provide energy services to tens of thousands of clients globally. You’ll be working within the software development team; you will be responsible throughout the software development lifecycle of web and software applications for clients in various industries.

We invest in our people with industry-leading training and development to ensure our people succeed.

For more information on how to change YOUR life call our dedicated recruitment hotline or click apply or email your CV to apply: [email protected]

For a confidential informal chat, contact us on 0191 478 9504

Our Website for more information: https://gpg.international/

What others say about us:

https://www.energymanagermagazine.co.uk/ngp-launches-alpha-lite-new-energy-software-as-a-service-platform/

https://www.business-live.co.uk/economic-development/meet-three-fastest-growing-private-17339226

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/business/business-news/gateshead-firm-gives-staff-december-15034375

This is a promoted article.