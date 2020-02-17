Greencoat Renewables buys Irish wind farm for €35.4m

Greencoat Renewables has bought a 14.1MW wind farm in Ireland in a deal worth €35.4 million (£27m).

Located in County Clare, on the west coast in Ireland, the Letteragh Wind Farm consists of eight turbines and has been operational since December 2019.

The revenues are contracted under the Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff 2 (REFIT 2) scheme, which provides guaranteed minimum floor price for the electricity generated until 2032.

Enercon will continue to manage the operations and maintenance contract.

Investment Manager Paul O’Donnell said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Letteragh Wind Farm, adding another high-quality wind asset with long term contracted revenues to our portfolio.

“We will continue to work with both international and local developers, providing them with an opportunity to recycle capital into new projects, while enabling us to drive long term value for our shareholders.”