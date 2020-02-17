India and Norway team up to fight plastic pollution

India and Norway have joined forces to investigate the possibility of establishing a global agreement to fight plastic pollution.

Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Norwegian Environment Minister Sveinung Rotevatn met in Gandhinagar, India, yesterday at a UN conference and agreed to jointly tackle concerns related to oceans, the environment and climate matters.

They emphasised a shared understanding of the global and urgent nature of marine plastic litter and microplastics and underlined the issue cannot be solved by any one country alone.

They also agreed to support and work together with other political leaders to prompt a “global and effective” response to curb the direct and indirect drivers of biodiversity loss.

In addition, they stressed international supply chains and finance must divest from deforestation and destruction of nature and invest in companies and projects that improve livelihoods while promoting sustainable production and consumption.

The two nations will also explore areas of co-operation in forestry, linking it with climate change.