ScottishPower launches 100% green energy tariff

All new ScottishPower domestic fixed price tariffs will be supplied by 100% green electricity from today.

All electricity for the new tariffs will come from the company’s wind farms across the UK and energy generated by these will only be sold to ScottishPower’s domestic and commercial customers.

The company will reinvest the money made from the green tariffs in new renewable energy generation projects, “meaning the more people who take up the tariff, the more investment in green energy there will be”.

ScottishPower claims the new tariffs provide both renewable electricity and its accompanying certificates.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower said: “With an increasing number of green tariffs in the market, it’s important that consumers understand how ‘green’ their tariff is in terms of supporting the UK renewables industry. This isn’t about playing games with bits of paper or certificates. This is the real deal – customers buying energy from renewable sources and helping us to build even more.

“As well as cleaning up the environment, we want to clean up how green energy is sold. My concern is that too many customers think they’re buying renewable electricity, when all they’re buying is a renewable certificate. Today, we’re calling time on this so-called ‘greenwashing.’

“Unlike some competitor offerings that simply buy up green certificates and don’t actually purchase the related renewable electricity, ScottishPower customers can be confident that their electricity comes from renewable sources, with all the electricity supplied from our UK-based wind farms.”

The company says it invests more than £7 million every working day to deliver cleaner, smarter power for customers and it already generates enough renewable electricity to power around 1.5 million homes.

This new approach is expected to speed up the drive to net zero in the UK.