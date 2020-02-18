Japanese firm invests in UK-based Winch Energy

Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation has invested in London-based Winch Energy, which specialises in sustainable solutions for off-grid distributed power.

The UK firm develops and operates autonomous mini generation and distribution systems comprised of solar panels, battery storage, distribution lines and smart meters.

Winch Energy has developed pilot projects in Benin, Uganda, Togo, Mauritania and Sierra Leone and aims to expand the mini grid system as an electricity solution across the continent and beyond.

The company says for every mini grid system installed, around 100 African households can gain access to electricity for the first time.

Through the investment, ITOCHU intends to introduce power to non-electrified regions in Africa and Asia and help to increase living standards by providing new services such as Wi-Fi and postal services.

It said in a statement: “By its strategic investment in Winch Energy, ITOCHU will continue to take a proactive role in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of providing clean energy and supporting climate action.”