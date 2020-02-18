Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, Videos & Podcasts

Robotic process automation ‘could change the face of utility management’

That’s the suggestion from Catalyst Commercial Services – we spoke to Chief Executive Officer Chris Hurcombe and Chief Commercial Officer Scott Pickavance to find out about its new EaaSi offering…

Tuesday 18 February 2020
Image: Catalyst Commercial Services

Robotic process automation could change the face of utility management by automating the way in which we manage energy bills and even procurement itself.

That’s the suggestion from Catalyst Commercial Services – we spoke to Chief Executive Officer Chris Hurcombe and Chief Commercial Officer Scott Pickavance about the independent energy consultancy’s place in the market and an innovative product it is bringing to its customers.

You can stream or download the podcast just below to find out more about the company, its new EaaSi offering and the value it could bring to your business.

www.EaaSi.co.uk

www.catalyst-commercial.co.uk

[email protected]

T: 07974708851

[email protected]

T: 07971 920430

