Webinar: Fully funding onsite renewable energy in the post subsidy era

Marubeni Europower is a subsidiary of the Marubeni Corporation. Operating for over 50 years in Europe, Marubeni are a leading investor in renewable energy who develops and operates, Independent Power Producer (IPP) Projects across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Funding can be a major challenge for many organisations and Marubeni will outline new approaches to fully funding onsite renewable generation projects such as Wind, Solar, Storage and EV Infrastructure. The Webinar will introduce Marubeni’s capability and outline the steps involved in producing a Corporate PPA proposal for clients to consider.

Speakers:

Cameron Welsh, Business Development Manager – Origination, Marubeni Europower

Shimon Shoshani, Head of Distributed Energy, Marubeni Europower

Imran Khan, Business Development Manager, Marubeni Europower

Speaker Bios:

Cameron Welsh focuses on origination of new investment opportunities for the Distributed Energy team. Cameron has been working with I&C clients for over 25 years on critical infrastructure projects most recently in the areas of asset revenue optimisation in grid balancing and demand response markets for assets such as Energy storage, CHP and Flexible Generation.

Shimon has been working with Marubeni since November 2018. Before joining Marubeni, he ran his own consultancy company advising large energy consumers on energy storage projects.

Shimon has worked in the renewable energy and power sector since 2004.

He was a V.P. with Statkraft, heading its UK development activities in onshore wind. Prior to Statkraft, he held various technical, commercial and project management roles with E.ON in the UK, Lahmeyer International in Germany and with the Israel Electric Corporation.

Prior to Joining Marubeni Imran has spent over 12 years building his career within the renewable energy sector. Having worked for some of the larger Utilities and Solar developers working across various roles he has now bought his experience and works with the distributed energy team in progressing our PPA offer to the C&I sector.

Please note, all data you provide through pre-registration will be shared with our webinar partners once the webinar has been concluded.