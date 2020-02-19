Qatar Stars League kicks off journey to be world’s first carbon-neutral football league

Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced it aims to become the first football league in the world to be carbon neutral.

The highest professional league in Qatari football, which is also in charge of organising the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, says it will reduce carbon emissions in stadiums and sports facilities and apply the highest efficiency standards.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) earlier this month to formalise the plan – it will work within the requirements of the organisation’s Global Carbon Council (GCC) to manage its carbon footprint.

The organisations will work together to tackle climate change and promote green initiatives, as well as share carbon-cutting knowledge and apply rigorous green building standards.

Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at QSL, said: “In alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, at QSL, we take the environmental crisis seriously, acknowledge our ecological responsibility and address it by taking actions that preserve the environment, promote sustainability and apply best practices to create a better future for generations to come through the passion for football.

“We seek to reach our goal of being the best league on and off the field and part of it is becoming the first league in the world to be carbon neutral to inspire other leagues, federations, sports clubs and organisations in Qatar and around the world to follow.”