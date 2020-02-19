Shell collaborates with i-Tech 7 on subsea digitalisation

Shell International Exploration & Production has joined forces with i-Tech 7 to collaborate on accelerating subsea digitalisation.

The technology agreement will help fast-track innovation and streamline the adoption of applied technologies in areas such as marine robotics, advanced sensing, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems to address the industry’s challenges to improve safety, cost efficiency and sustainability.

The collaboration is initially for a period of five years.

Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, i-Tech 7, provides fully integrated solutions, engineering services and enabling technologies that help optimise the performance of subsea infrastructure throughout the life of a field.

Christian George, Shell Vice President of Wells, Deep Water and Surface Engineering Technology said: “Digitalisation will support Shell to become a world-class investment case by improving our productivity, reliability and performance as well as reducing the costs of our assets. We are delighted to extend our strong operational partnership with Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit into the area of technology development.

“Their mix of technology development and operational expertise across the life cycle of deepwater assets will help us accelerate the deployment of these transformational technologies.”