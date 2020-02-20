EDF Renewables upgrades US HQ with clean microgrid

EDF Renewables North America has installed a clean energy microgrid at its US headquarters.

The system is comprised of a 209kW solar carport, 182kW solar rooftop, 280kW battery storage system and 43 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations

The building in San Diego balances power production from the onsite renewables with consumption using smart flexibility technology and forecasting services.

The firm says the new microgrid reduces energy costs, flattens EV load and manages the entire facility’s energy consumption patterns – the system also manages EV charging depending upon driver demand, building load, energy generation and other variables.

Raphael Declercq, Executive Vice President, Distributed Solutions at EDF Renewables said: “We are very proud of our onsite project that allows integration of more renewable energy onto the grid that will save millions of dollars over the lifetime of the project.

“Our goal is to help businesses reduce their electricity bills, while increasing the share of clean power and clean vehicles, in particular in our home state of California.”