Government awards £7.1m contract to decarbonise glass sector

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has awarded a £7.1 million contract to Glass Futures to investigate sustainable alternative fuel sources and innovative scenarios to decarbonise the glass manufacturing process.

The study, which is due to be completed in March 2021, will investigate and recommend the most cost-effective and environmentally efficient way to clean up the sector’s emissions.

Announcing the agreement, Kwasi Kwarteng, Minister of State at BEIS, said: “Reducing emissions from homes and industry is a key part of our work to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050.

“This innovative project by Glass Futures is an exciting development and could make a significant impact on our net zero ambitions.”

As the glass industry uses furnaces of different designs and ages, no single low carbon fuel is expected to work across all 17 of the UK’s largest glass production plants, so a number of different approaches will be identified.

Richard Katz, Director of Glass Futures, said: “While the UK glass sector has made progress by more than halving its emissions over the past 50 years and its products continue to greatly contribute to energy savings through energy-efficient window and glazing systems, insulation in the built environment, wind turbine blades and an array of high-tech communications devices, there remains an urgent need to accelerate our efforts towards delivering innovative technologies that will advance us towards the net zero goal.”