Extinction Rebellion tells Queen: ‘One should not drive an SUV’

Extinction Rebellion activists have sent a ‘parking ticket’ to the Queen to suggest she should perhaps swap her Range Rover for a more environmentally-friendly vehicle.

The climate activists have been placing the leaflets on cars across south west London – from a distance, they look like parking tickets but instead provide information about the impact of SUVs on health, climate and the quality of the air.

A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) says SUVs were the second-largest contributor to the increase in global carbon emissions since 2010, ahead of heavy industry such as steel, cement, aluminium, as well as trucks and aviation.

Extinction Rebellion activists suggested as the Queen drives a Range Rover, she might be interested in learning more about the impacts of the vehicles.

An Extinction Rebellion representative said: “The tickets are a way of getting information into people’s hands about how the emissions from some vehicles are much higher than others.

“Our key message for people who own SUVs is please just use them as little as possible. We’re fortunate to live in a city with good public transport and we’re in a climate crisis, as well an air pollution crisis, so we’d ask Londoners to consider whether they really need to own or regularly drive a car?”