Switch2 smartens up and joins local energy system project in Warrington

Heat network specialist Switch2 has joined a project to design a smart local energy system for Warrington.

it will join Project Rewire-NW, which has won a share of £21 million of smart energy funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Led by community energy and sustainability charity Pure Leapfrog and supported by 12 project partners, the £2.8 million scheme will design a Smart Local Energy System for the town, which could be rolled out beyond Cheshire to other parts of the UK in the future.

The project partners will assess ways of optimising the current energy infrastructure in Warrington and find a way to deliver average cost savings of 25% and “create a pathway to net-zero”.

Switch2 will be involved in helping explore the feasibility and design of a local heat network.

Claire Hanratty, CEO Pure Leapfrog, said: “Project Rewire gives us a unique opportunity to secure a seat at the table for community energy, when designing the next generation of low carbon energy systems.

“This will ensure that future energy systems will have to consider their social impact as well as environmental and that the energy transition is a ‘just transition’.”