University of Strathclyde’s energy research wins a Queen’s Anniversary Prize

The University of Strathclyde has been awarded for its excellence in energy innovation with a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

The award honours the remarkable work Strathclyde has done in helping to form the largest mass of academics working on electrical power and energy in Europe, developing a novel risk assessment methodology which enabled savings in the costs of UK electricity as well as in enhancing prototypes on a range of smart grid technologies.

Certain areas of Strathclyde’s research also investigate wind, marine and renewable energy as well as smart systems for generation, supply and storage.

Strathclyde’s Principal & Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Jim McDonald said: “Our research and industrial partnerships are at the forefront of ensuring the energy sector and the policy regulating it, is able to meet increasing demand and to adapt to the major imperatives of climate change.

“We work in partnership with communities overseas to support the development of energy provision to underpin education, health care and overall quality of life.”