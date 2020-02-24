Wandsworth Council to shift to 100% clean power

Wandsworth Council has approved plans to commit to 100% clean power.

The plan, which forms part of the Wandsworth Climate Change Action Plan, was approved by members of the Finance and Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee (FCROSC) – it marks a significant step forward in the council’s journey towards carbon neutrality by 2030 and zero-carbon by 2050.

The plan commits the council to invest in low carbon technology and procure sustainable, zero-carbon energy in the future.

Councillor Rory O’Broin said: “We also feel really proud to be one of the few boroughs’ that have now made this change and we sincerely encourage other local authorities to do the same.

“Renewable energy is one of the most effective ways to reduce our carbon emissions, while large organisations making the switch to low carbon will make a big difference to carbon emissions, we also want to educate and encourage the community to look at changing their energy supplier.”

Additionally, the council is taking action to decarbonise its operations, including audits to identify where energy efficiency measures can be implemented, investigating how energy-optimisation technologies can be deployed and exploring the options for electrification and the use of “green” gas.

The plan also involves spending £5 million on initiatives such as improving cycling infrastructure, planting more trees and reducing single-use plastic.