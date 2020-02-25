Blue Nova Energy launches ‘MegaBoy’ smart energy storage system

South African energy storage solutions provider Blue Nova Energy has launched its largest energy solution to date.

Called the MegaBoy or the Intelligent Energy Storage System (iESS), the smart battery product has been successfully demonstrated at Reunert Park in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The 1MWh energy system can be charged through the national grid, as well as by onsite solar and wind generation – it uses an ‘intelligent algorithm mode’ to provide flexibility and ensure a smooth transition through load-shedding events.

The firm behind the device says its arrival in the South African energy market is timely given the current climate of uncertainty over national energy supply.