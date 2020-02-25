David Hall is a Strategic Account Manager within the Energy Solutions team at EDF and works with customers to support them on their journey to Net Zero. David works across the broad range of services EDF offer such as electric vehicles, energy efficiency, distributed generation and demand side response.

Prior to joining the Energy Solutions team, David held several senior account management roles within the EDF supply business working with large business customers and TPI’s. Before joining EDF, David held roles as an energy manager and also working for a TPI.