Greta Thunberg to lead school strike for climate at Bristol

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced on Twitter that she will take part in the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on 28th February.

The Nobel Peace Prize nominee is set to speak on College Green at 11am as part of an event hosted by Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate, a movement started by the 17-year-old herself.

On Twitter, Ms Thunberg said: “Heading for the UK! This Friday, the 28th, I’m looking forward to joining the school strike in Bristol!”

The non-profit organisation wrote on Twitter: “We are demanding changes in policy that mean reducing personal carbon footprints is easier and more accessible for all members of our community.”

Bristol was awarded the title of European Green Capital in 2015.