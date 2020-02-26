Reading to launch £34m fund to reach 2030 net-zero target

Reading plans to improve its carbon footprint by spending £34 million to reduce emissions in the two years since it declared a Climate Emergency (February 2019).

The suggested green plan involves major spending on a new railway station, renewable energy sources, tree planting programmes, electric vehicles charging points and a new food waste service.

It is also reported that Reading Borough has already reduced its emissions by 62.5% since 2008/09, and by 18.5% in 2018/19 alone, saving £10.9 million in energy costs over the last decade.

It said Reading met its 50% carbon reduction target by 2020, three years early.

Jason Brock, Council Leader said: “Reading Council is leading by example and has already cut its carbon footprint by nearly two-thirds since 2008.

“Our proposed budget accelerates us towards a net-zero carbon Reading in less than 10 years. It’s an ambitious target, but one which we are determined to invest in to achieve.”