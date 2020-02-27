Good Energy tells staff to strike with Greta Thunberg

A clean energy company has told its 250 staff to leave their office and join climate activist Greta Thunberg and the school strike movement this Friday in Bristol.

Employees at Good Energy, based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, were told they do not need to book time off to attend the climate change march.

It said many of them joined September’s Global Climate Strike in Bristol when the company declared a climate emergency, but this is the first time it has explicitly directed employees to get involved.

Johanna Pettipher, Accounts Specialist at Good Energy, said: “Going on climate strike feels like a blessing. In my last job, I had to take a day off work to go to the climate strike in October. Protesting is the best way to tell the world that we are ready for the better.”

Fran Woodward, People and Customer Operations Director said: “We wouldn’t normally do this, but I felt we needed to.

“Seeing Greta speak in our local city and marching alongside the youth strike movement she started is a once in a lifetime opportunity we want our people to have a chance to be a part of.”