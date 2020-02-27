‘World’s first seaweed-lined takeaway box’ lands in London  

Just Eat and Notpla have joined forces to launch what they claim is the world’s first seaweed-lined box for the takeaway sector.

The new cardboard and seaweed container is expected to stop more than 3,600 plastic boxes from entering the waste stream.

The box is made from tree and grass pulp, is fully recyclable and can decompose in four weeks in a home compost.

So far, three Just Eat restaurant partners in London introduced the new box, resulting in stopping more than 46,000 plastic sachets from entering customer homes.

Pierre Paslier, Co-CEO of Notpla, said: “Cardboard takeaway boxes either contain synthetic additives or are lined with plastic.

“With this box, we are offering a real plastic-free, naturally biodegradable option for the takeaway market.”

It is estimated that 500 million plastic takeaway boxes are used across the UK takeaway industry each year and even if these plastic boxes get reused multiple times, they often end up in landfill.