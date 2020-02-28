Moldova’s city of Balti granted €1.2m to roll out green buses

Moldovans will see ten new trolleybuses hit the streets of Balti, the county’s second-largest city.

The acquisition of the green buses is made possible after a €1.2 million (£1m) grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P), which complements a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) loan of €2.5 million (£2.1m) to the municipal trolleybus company.

The new trolleybuses will operate on electricity and use batteries, which will allow vehicles to drive in remote areas without using wires.

The loan will also finance the rehabilitation of the old energy supply infrastructure and the purchase of maintenance equipment.

Being part of the EBRD’s Green Cities scheme, the project is expected to help Balti develop an action plan to identify, prioritise and address environmental challenges.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Moldova – to date, the Bank has invested nearly €1.3 billion (£1.1b) in the country in more than 130 projects.