National Express vows to reach ‘zero emissions’ by 2035

National Express has committed to drive a fully zero emission bus fleet by 2030 and a zero emission coach fleet by 2035.

The bus and coach firm plans to become the first zero emission transport group in the UK – it will also launch its first electric coach service between London and Stansted Airport in a trial.

It said coaches will take longer to turn electric due to the long distances travelled on National Express routes and concerns about charging opportunities.

Dean Finch, Chief Executive, said: “Our decision to never again buy a diesel bus in the UK coupled with our support in leading the zero emission transition in coach will place our UK operations at the forefront of efforts to tackle climate change and poor air quality.

“London to Stansted electric coach trial is possible because current batteries provide enough range for the 45-mile journey and advances in battery storage can be achieved.”

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands where National Express operates its biggest UK bus fleet, said: “Air pollution is a major contributor to climate change in the West Midlands and we need to make sure people across the region are being presented with clean, viable alternatives to the car.

“The West Midlands Combined Authority and I will do all I can to support them to reach their zero carbon pledge by 2030.”