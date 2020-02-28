Sumimoto Heavy Industries invests $46m in liquid air energy storage

Liquid air energy storage firm Highview Power has landed a $46 million (£35.6m) investment from Japanese manufacturing company Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI).

Highview Power has been seeking funds to extend its cryo-battery technology, which cools air to -190°C, stores it as a liquid and then converts it into a pressurised gas which drives turbines to produce electricity when released under pressure, generating clean power.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO at SHI daughter company Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) said: “One of the biggest barriers to a carbon-free future has been the ability of renewables to perform as reliably as, and as cost-effectively as traditional fuel sources.

“Highview Power’s long duration energy storage technology not only solves the problems that enable dispatchable renewables but will be a catalyst in bringing the energy transition forward.”

Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Highview Power, said “By partnering with a large technology company with the reputation of SHI, we will be able to benefit from their vast know-how, resources, and operating experience in diversified markets.”