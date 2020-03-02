Greenpeace activists ‘shut down’ more than 95 Barclays branches in protest

Greenpeace took action against more than 95 Barclay’s bank branches across the UK this morning, in a protest over its alleged funding of fossil fuel companies.

The environmental organisation claims: “Behind every fossil fuel company is a bank. And Barclays is the worst in Europe, pumping $85 billion (£66.5) into fossil fuels between 2016 and 2018.”

Activists blocked the entrance to the branches in towns and cities like Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester with several pop-up exhibitions and images of Barclays customers with slogans including “Stop Funding Fossil Fuels” which were stuck on windows.

Thanks to our fantastic friends at @Peopleandplanet, who helped us take the #ClimateEmergency message to @Barclays branches across the UK today. https://t.co/mp127X8EcG — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) March 2, 2020

Morten Thaysen, Climate Finance Campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “Barclays must stop funding the climate emergency, that’s why we’ve taken action today. Barclays keeps pumping billions into fossil fuel companies at exactly the time we need to stop backing these polluting businesses.

“Banks are just as responsible for the climate emergency as the fossil fuel companies they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for years. We’ve shut down branches across the country to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this emergency. It’s time Barclays pulled the plug and backed away from funding fossil fuels for good.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.

“Greenpeace has a view on these issues to which they are completely entitled, but we would ask that – in expressing that view – they stop short of behaviour which targets our customers, and our colleagues, going about their lives in communities around the country.”