New EV allows teens to drive for €20 per month

Citroën has unveiled a new all-electric, two-seat vehicle, called the Citroën Ami, which customers are able to lease and drive for €20 (£17.5) per month without a driving licence.

The new EV is classified as a ‘quadricycle’, so it can be driven in France by 14-year-olds and by 16-year-olds in other European countries.

The Ami One Concept is 100% electric and is powered by a 5.5KWh lithium ion battery, which can be charged via domestic plug in two hours. The company says the new EV reaches a top speed of 30mph without emitting carbon emissions and has a range of 60 miles.

It also says that customers can access the vehicle with their smartphones as they will be able to lock and unlock via a QR code on the aluminium base of the door handles.

The car sharing and rental options can be customised to each person’s mobility requirements and it can be hired for five minutes, five hours or five days of use, as well as over longer periods of time with rental offers for five months or long-term leasing arrangements for five years.

Starting from €20 (£17.5) per month for a long-term rental of two years if there is an initial payment of €2,644 (£2,300), the new EV can alternatively be bought outright for €6,000 (£5,213).

Citroen says the new EV “has no equivalent in the mobility landscape” and that it will provide “protection greater than that offered by two- or three-wheeled vehicles and greater independence and comfort than public transport”.

The new EV is expected to be available on 30th March 2020 in France, followed by Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and Germany a few months later.