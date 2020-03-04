Suppliers pledge to motivate 200m customers to choose greener energy

A total of 92 suppliers have pledged to motivate 200 million customers to choose greener energy services and electric solutions.

According to a new study by Eurelectric and Accenture, there are four barriers that limit consumer engagement in the energy transition – it claims major factors that hold back consumers are lack of awareness, insufficient information on the real costs of low carbon solutions, difficulties in accessing finance for energy efficiency investments and concerns about data use and privacy.

The suppliers, which include E.ON, EDF, Dei and Orsted, are planning to provide personalised advice to help customers manage their energy consumption, offer them transparent information on costs and payback of available technologies, offer user-friendly products and ensure data protection.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said: “Engaging the customers is critical for the energy transition.

“Many people are still reluctant to embrace electric mobility or systems that increase their comfort at home while helping control their energy consumption.”