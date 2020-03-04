UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen facility receives unanimous planning consent

The UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen energy facility has received unanimous planning consent from Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Peel Environmental and Waste2Tricity say the 54-hectare ‘Protos’ site near Ellesmere Port will be able to treat up to 35 tonnes of unrecyclable plastics a day, generating gas that could be used as a clean fuel for cars, buses and lorries.

The £7 million development is expected to create 14 full-time permanent jobs, as well as around 100 other positions during the fabrication and construction stages.

The facility could also directly generate electricity for local commercial users, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Myles Kitcher, Managing Director at Peel Environmental, said: “The creation of this UK-first facility makes great strides to solve two important issues; the huge amount of waste plastic produced and the over-reliance on fossil fuels for energy.

“The technology has been proven at Thornton Science Park and will now be commercialised at Protos, before being rolled out across the UK. This is hugely significant for Cheshire and the wider region, demonstrating how we’re rising to the challenge of being the UK’s first low carbon industrial cluster and setting a standard for others to follow.”