Amazon to expand same-day deliveries in bid to be net zero by 2040

Amazon has announced plans to expand its same-day shipping programme, which it suggests could help it reach its 2040 net zero goal.

The online retail giant suggests the expansion of same-day deliveries requires distribution centres to be built closer to customer locations – this reduces the requirement for air freight and long delivery van journeys.

It notes up to three million items are currently available to be ordered and delivered on the same day.

The company said: “The faster delivery speeds enabled by these facilities actually help us lower carbon emissions in line with our ‘Climate Pledge’ to be net-zero carbon by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

“This is because these new facilities are in close proximity to customers, reducing the need for aircraft transport and generally decreasing the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to our customers.”