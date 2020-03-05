Equinor and Shell seal digital collaboration deal to reduce CO2 emissions

Equinor and Shell have announced a new collaboration with the aim of developing digital solutions to reduce emissions and increase safety.

The two energy companies have teamed up to drive innovation across the value chain, in areas such as maintenance, production optimisation and supply chain management.

The ‘Memorandum Of Collaboration’ will rely on the companies exchanging expertise within fields like data science, artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

Torbjørn F. Folgerø, Chief Digital Officer in Equinor, said: “We are already collaborating closely in the Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) initiative and see many mutual benefits as both companies have applied cloud-based digital solutions as an approach to our industry’s digital transformation.

“Such collaborations are increasingly important to strengthen safety, reduce carbon emissions and realise value by applying digital technologies.”

Alexander Boekhorst, Vice President for Digitalisation and Computer Science in Shell, said: “Open Innovation is key to accelerating digital innovation across the energy industry. Collaborating and building on others’ strengths is critical to deliver competitive and affordable technology.”