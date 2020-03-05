Meet future Net Zero’s founding partners and sign up to its very first event…

We are extremely pleased to officially announce the founding partners for our sister platform future Net Zero – they are:

AMP Clean Energy

Arriva Group

British Gas

Co-op

ENGIE

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management

Schneider Electric

SSE Business Energy

Statkraft

UK Power Networks

Make sure you’re signed up to the website to gain access to all the best net zero content this impressive list of international businesses has to offer.

Alongside updates directly from expert industry leaders, we will also be providing you with the latest news and commentary from across the entire net zero sphere, covering topics from innovative tech developments to upcoming government policies and everything else in between.

That’s not all – on June 2nd we are launching future Net Zero – The Event. This one-day conference and exhibition will be centered around the decarbonisation challenge and what steps businesses and public organisations can take now to make real change.

We will have leadership lessons from our ten founding partner companies and showcase current examples, best practice and technological solutions from other exhibitors. There will be the chance to understand the legal and behavioural complexities of the 2050 target, with a range of speakers to explore these topics and much, much more.

The event is free for those frontline delegates working in the net zero space, although we will only invite 250 delegates, so it will be a case of first come, first served.

If you wish to register your interest to attend, please email Harry at [email protected] to get signed up.

We look forward to seeing you and working together. Let us prove Better Business leads to a Better Planet.