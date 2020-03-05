Northern Gas and Power’s new technology enables businesses to take control of energy costs

A fast-growing global energy and technology consultancy is helping businesses take control of their energy costs and consumption through ground-breaking new technological innovation.

Northern Gas and Power – part of Global Procurement Group – has developed innovative new technology which provides real-time data that helps companies determine how much energy their assets use at any given point in time. The technology has been developed by the company’s tech arm – ClearVUE Systems and Energy Lab – based in Malta and India respectively.

The innovative technology allows businesses to accurately measure usage and proactively manage it, helping them to reduce costs and carbon, in the drive towards the UK Government’s 2050 zero net economy.

The recently launched ALPHA. Lite energy software as a service (e- SaaS) is the first of its kind, cloud-based, low-cost monitoring and targeting platform, requiring no expensive hardware or site visits. It provides businesses valuable insight into their energy consumption, identifying inefficiencies and helping them reduce energy costs and waste.

While soon to be released in June is Alpha.PRO – a next-generation, cloud-connected monitoring and targeting system offering businesses the opportunity for live streaming of energy data down to one-second granularity, which provides the opportunity for instant action.

Fokhrul Islam, CEO and founder of Northern Gas and Power said: “We have some fantastic product launches, three of which are already released: ALPHA. Lite, BusinessEnergyQuotes.com and EnergieSupermarche.fr. While ALPHA. PRO – an amazing cloud-based monitoring and targeting software – will be released very soon with our energy monitoring hardware.

“We are adding an additional office in Malta to accommodate the increased headcount of our development team, taking it from 30 to 50 heads. We are also relocating the office of our hardware development team based out of India and growing its headcount from 60 to 100. Our biggest relocation is of our head office, where we are taking an additional 3 floors to increase our HQ capacity by 60% and will be recruiting an additional 240 heads over the next 12 months.”

