‘More than half of UK adults clueless about plastic recycling’

More than half of UK adults are clueless about plastic recycling.

That’s according to a report published by beverage packaging firm Hi-Cone, which explores a YouGov survey of around 5,550 adults from across Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US, of which 2,228 were from the UK.

It highlights consumers’ doubts over environmentally-friendly materials, as more than a third of the total can’t differentiate between the energy consumption of plastic and paper and believe only a quarter of what they put in their recycling bins end up getting recycled.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the packaging industry in light of sustainability gathering momentum, Hi-Cone’s Vice president and General Manager Shawn Welch said, “There is a great need to create a more transparent process and clear guidance for consumers when it comes to the development of a circular economy and better recycling practices. Only by understanding consumer beliefs, national programs and global goals, can the industry make real progress in sustainability.”

Talking about the environmental risk of plastic packaging, he added: “Open communication between the industry and the public will help prevent further environmental risk down the road by stopping the current trend of solving one problem and replacing it with an even bigger one. Better communication will help us find a real solution.”