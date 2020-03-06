Ofgem bans five suppliers from taking on new customers until they join smart meter scheme

Ofgem has banned five energy suppliers from taking on new customers until they become Data Communications Company (DCC) users.

The regulator has issued Daligas Limited, Enstroga Ltd, Entice Energy Supply Limited, Euston Energy Ltd (trading as Northumbria Energy) and Symbio Energy Limited with final orders – all suppliers were required to become DCC users from 25th November 2017 to enable the enrolment of first-generation smart meters (SMETS1) and drive the installation of next-generation (SMETS2) smart meters.

In January, Ofgem consulted on issuing nine suppliers with a final order, giving them a deadline of 31st March 2020 to comply and become DCC users – while Ampower Ltd, Green Supplier Limited and UK National Gas Ltd have since become compliant, the five others have not.

Customers with a DCC-connected smart meter who switch to any of the five suppliers will currently lose the functionality of their smart meter on switching.

Ofgem: “If these suppliers continue to fail to become DCC users in accordance with the final orders, Ofgem will consider further enforcement action, which could result in their licences being revoked.”