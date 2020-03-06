Our statement on coronavirus

We all know that COVID-19 is now becoming more widespread.

We will of course monitor all the latest Public Health England information and government advice, to ensure anyone attending our events this year will be secure and safe. Your health and that of all our colleagues and partners is our priority.

But we need to be realistic too and the economic wellbeing of this country and in fact daily life, should not be interrupted due to unwarranted reasons and as such all our events will continue, unless we get government advice not to proceed.

We want to be safe of course and so for all our events we will ensure venues are cleaned, taking all precautions as necessary and hygiene is a top priority. We will have hand gels around the venues and ensure toilets have soap and hot running water.

We would also ask you to play your part if you are coming to our events, so please;

Wash your hands with soap and water as often as necessary

If you have a cold, please ensure you have tissues and bin them in a safe manner

Please do not touch food with hands, use the tongs that will be provided

If you have a fever however mild, please do not come to our event and put others at risk

Finally, please do not attend if you have recently visited the countries prescribed as being at risk areas as designated by the government. You will find the current list here

For further information please visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Finally remember there is no need to panic or be in fear, for the majority of us the chances of contracting the virus is low and the risk to health for the vast majority is equivalent to mild flu. We will not be complacent but we need to keep things in perspective too.

We look forward to seeing you at our events throughout the year.