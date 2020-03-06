Paul Curran

Since leaving the BBC where he worked as a radio and TV reporter, Paul has run his own business creating video and written content for organisations large and small. He’s now the Lead Creator at Word and Pixel. His job title is a deliberate play on words, as he loves creating compelling content ​for clients but also believes great content is a fantastic way to produce business leads. Paul is also an experienced trainer. He has taught dozens of senior management teams how to handle interviews to ensure their key messages are the ones reported. In addition, he delivers a course on how to make professional looking videos with just your smartphone. A SmartVideo course is ideal for budget conscious marketing teams with social media holes to fill.