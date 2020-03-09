Iberdrola to build €2.4bn offshore wind farm in France

Iberdrola has announced plans to build a new €2.4 billion (£2.1bn) offshore wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc, in France.

Located approximately 16 kilometres off the coast of Brittany, the Saint-Brieuc plant will be equipped with 62 wind turbines, each with an 8MW capacity, installed in a 75 square kilometre area.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2021 – once fully operational in 2023, the installed capacity of 496MW will produce enough clean energy to satisfy the needs of around 835,000 consumers.

Jonathan Cole, Iberdrola’s Global Managing Director for Offshore Wind, said: “The Saint-Brieuc project is now ready to get started on construction. Our detailed Industrial Plan will also support new factories and highly-skilled clean energy jobs in France.

“We are hoping that the final legal and administrative matters will be concluded quickly and then this major €2.4 billion (£2.1bn) investment in a cleaner energy future will be ready to run full speed.”