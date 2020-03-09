Latest Jobs – SHEQ Support Manager – Bioenergy Infrastructure Group

Bioenergy Infrastructure Group is an Independent Power Producer that is investing in the construction and operation of a U fleet of low carbon and renewable power plants fueled with waste derived fuels.

With over 100MW of operational and late-stage construction assets in the current portfolio, and a further 200MW in the pipeline, BIG is on course to make a significant contribution to the development of the UK’s low-carbon economy, by diverting over 1 million tonnes of waste from landfill and generating enough electricity for half a million homes.

A SHEQ Support Manager is required to join our growing team. This is a new role being implemented which reflects the organisation’s continued growth and commitment to safety and excellence.

Reporting into the SHEQ Manager, you will be responsible for providing operational support to site/departmental managers to ensure compliance with statutory, Permit and business HSE and quality targets. You will act as a key contact with community stakeholders where BIG operates under an Environmental Permit and will ensure adequate competence within the various BIG teams to enable a culture of continuous safety and quality improvement.

Competitive salary and benefits.

For more information contact Anne at [email protected].