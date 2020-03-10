Anglian Water to install 11.6MW solar array to meet 2030 net zero goal

Anglian Water has unveiled plans to install an 11.6MW solar array at one of its key operational sites, as part of its plan to become a net zero business by 2030.

The 42,000-panel solar array, which will be installed at the firm’s Grafham water site in Huntingdonshire, Cambridgeshire, will generate enough electricity to meet at least 26% of the site’s annual demand – that’s enough electricity to power 3,000 houses, equivalent to the annual emissions of 1,000 family cars based on 12,000 miles travelled.

This renewable energy source will also save around 3,500 tonnes of carbon annually, significantly reducing the site’s carbon footprint.

In order to meet the 2030 goal, Anglian Water has also said it will rapidly scale up wind, solar and low carbon heat across both its operations and its supply chains, while driving further efficiencies.

David Riley, Anglian Water’s Head of Carbon Neutrality, said: “We supply more than six million customers across the East of England with water and water recycling services and the population continues to grow rapidly – in fact, this region is one of the fastest-growing in the UK and one that is at risk from climate change.”