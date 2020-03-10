EIB funds Dutch homes with ‎€150m energy efficiency loans

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced its plans to support the National Energy Saving Fund (NEF) with a loan of €150 million (£131m).

The NEF, which was set up in 2014, now has a total of €1 billion (£870m) available to offer loans of up to €25,000 (£21.857) per house to Dutch homeowners and homeowner associations who want to reduce their energy bills.

These loans are intended for financing energy efficiency measures such as insulation, or more efficient heating systems, as well as installing solar panels for a cleaner energy supply.

Ernst-Jan Boers, Chairman of the Board of the Nationaal Energiebespaarfonds, said: “With the EIB’s contribution we can help even more private homeowner and owners’ associations in making their homes or housing complexes more sustainable. Since the foundation of the NEF in 2014 the number of awarded energy-saving loans has been growing steadily; we expect this growth to continue in the coming years.”

Andrew McDowell, EIB Vice-President, said: “Our homes are responsible for a significant proportion of carbon emissions. Investing in reducing household energy demand will make a major contribution to combating climate change, while also saving on energy bills.”