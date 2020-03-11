Opus Energy unleashes new 100% renewable electricity tariff for SMEs

Opus Energy has launched Opus Advance, a 100% clean electricity tariff for small and medium-sized (SME) businesses, which provides electricity sourced from UK and European renewable generators.

It says sources of the renewable electricity will include Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, which uses sustainable biomass to generate power in the UK, alongside more than 2,300 independent UK-based renewable generators, such as farms, schools and community projects where solar panels and wind turbines are used to produce electricity.

Renewable power generators based in Europe will also contribute towards the power supplied through the tariff.

For larger businesses, Opus Advance Plus will allow companies to source their electricity exclusively from Opus Energy’s UK-based renewable electricity portfolio – consisting of solar, wind and hydro.

Paul Sheffield, Managing Director of Drax’s customer businesses, including Opus Energy, said: “The climate crisis is the greatest challenge the world faces and we want to make it easier for businesses to reduce emissions to help achieve the UK’s net zero carbon targets.

“Our new Opus Advance tariff will give businesses more control over their carbon emissions, improving their sustainability.”