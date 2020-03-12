Activists open their own red briefcase in protest against 2020 Budget

The Chancellor wasn’t the only person holding up a traditional red briefcase at Whitehall yesterday, as a group of Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters were also dressed up in parliamentary garb and holding an alternative budget box labelled “Treasure the Earth”.

Moments ahead of the 2020 Budget announcement, activists from many campaign groups, including XR, gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in a bid to protest against the government’s new financial statement.

A ‘Chancellor of the XRChequer’ made also an appearance and read out the XR Budget, calling for the UK Government to ‘stop new investments in fossil fuel exploration and infrastructure’

Energy Live News spoke to the protesters about their opinions on the government’s new financial statement – watch the video to find out more.