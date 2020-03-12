Floating wind potential across Europe, the US and Japan ‘is as high as 7,000GW’

The potential for floating wind power capacity across Europe, the US and Japan is as high as 7,000GW.

That’s according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, which notes although offshore wind is expected to play a key role in reaching European and international climate and renewable energy targets, the design limitations of foundation-based offshore wind farms means they have to be built in relatively shallow waters and close to land.

It suggests floating offshore wind technologies can provide an alternative solution as they can be deployed in deep waters far away from the coast where winds are stronger.

GlobalData highlights RWE Renewables’ (RWE) recently partnership with Saitec Offshore Technologies (Saitec) to develop a floating platform for offshore wind turbines places both companies in a strong position.

Mukka Soumya Gupta, Power Analyst at Global Data, said: “Approximately 40MW of floating wind capacity is currently active in Europe. Floating platforms allow for the deployment of wind turbines almost anywhere in the sea, maximising the exploitation of offshore wind energy potential. Moreover, they have shorter development cycles and are more environmentally friendly.

“The objective of RWE Renewables and Saitec’s pilot project is to outline viable solutions for the widespread commercialisation of floating wind farms. Data pertaining to the construction, operation and maintenance of the unit could provide beneficial insights to engineering, procurement and construction entities and investors, amongst others, who are vital for transforming this technology into a dependable and economically viable mode of power generation.”