Energy Live Consultancy Conference postponed

In light of the escalation of the Coronavirus epidemic in the UK, we believe it is only responsible for us to postpone the Energy Live Consultancy Conference.

We want to ensure no one is put at potential risk and with the support of our amazing sponsors, we are rescheduling the event to September 24th at the same venue, Manchester Etihad Stadium.

I know some of you will be disappointed and with more than 350 of you registered, we want to provide you with some content on March 26th which was the original date, so we will be hosting a series of webinars. You will be sent an email in the next few days outlining the topics and how to register.

We appreciate your understanding in this matter and we would not postpone except in these unprecedented times, so please keep up to date on the events page for the new agenda and schedule for the webinars and we look forward to welcoming you in person in September