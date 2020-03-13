Greta Thunberg calls for #DigitalStrike amid coronavirus outbreak

Ahead of her usual weekly school strikes to raise awareness of climate change, Greta Thunberg has told her followers to avoid large public gatherings and instead campaign online because of the coronavirus crisis.

She wrote on Twitter: “In a crisis we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society. Join the #DigitalStrike.”

Minutes after her tweet, hundreds of young demonstrators posted photos of themselves using the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline to show they had missed school.