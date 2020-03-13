Efficiency & Environment

Greta Thunberg calls for #DigitalStrike amid coronavirus outbreak

The 17-year-old activist has encouraged young people to take their climate protests to Twitter rather than the streets

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 13 March 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Ahead of her usual weekly school strikes to raise awareness of climate change, Greta Thunberg has told her followers to avoid large public gatherings and instead campaign online because of the coronavirus crisis.

She wrote on Twitter: “In a crisis we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society. Join the #DigitalStrike.”

Minutes after her tweet, hundreds of young demonstrators posted photos of themselves using the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline to show they had missed school.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast