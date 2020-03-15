Extinction Rebellion postpones May protest in London due to coronavirus

Extinction Rebellion has announced it is cancelling a mass protest in London this summer amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The environmental group in a statement said: “Right now we all need to prioritise public health, follow advice from scientists and doctors and be mindful of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Mass public gatherings will not be organised by Extinction Rebellion if it is not safe to do so.

“As such we can no longer make a commitment to the date of May 23rd for in-person rebellion in London based on Covid-19. We will make alternative, creative plans for May and June, watch this space!

“As the pandemic passes, nothing will feel the same and we need to be ready, we are already in a state of planetary crisis and we do not have to return to business as usual.”

Extinction Rebellion has pledged to relaunch protests in London in the future although it has not yet set a date.