China Energy has announced it will build a waste-to-power plant in Kyiv, Ukraine, after signing an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth around €210 million (£190m).

It said the company will construct two 750-tonne units at the site, as well as provide operation and maintenance services afterwards.

The Karsa waste-to-energy plant is expected to incinerate waste and be capable of processing 1,500 tonnes of rubbish per day.