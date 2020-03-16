Floating wind tech winners to share a slice of £1m funding

Eight winners of a Scottish Government-funded floating wind competition have been announced, including businesses behind a 3D-printed anchor and a self-charging mooring line.

The competition, run by the Carbon Trust’s Floating Wind Joint Industry Project, aims to address four key industry challenge areas that need to be overcome to commercialise floating wind – monitoring and inspection, mooring systems, heavy lift maintenance and tow to port maintenance.

Floating offshore wind is an emerging renewables sector, with significance for places like Scotland where water depths often do not allow for the use of fixed bottom turbines. Floating wind is forecast to scale up to 12GW of capacity globally by 2030, becoming a market estimated to be worth £32 billion.

The eight technologies will receive a share of £1 million from the Scottish Government – they include condition monitoring software, a load monitoring system to identify stresses on mooring lines, a load reduction device and a temporary crane to winch parts up and down for maintenance.

Jan Matthiesen, Director, Offshore Wind, the Carbon Trust said: “Floating wind is on the precipice of scaling to deliver significant capacity in the energy system. The competition is supporting a number of exciting technology innovations in critical challenge areas identified by industry.

“We are excited and optimistic for both the potential of these innovations to reach commercialisation and their ability to positively impact the sector.”