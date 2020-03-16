New Volkswagen EV ‘banishes accidents and saves €840 per year’

Volkswagen has launched a new electric vehicle (EV), which will be equipped with software to avoid accidents and help drivers save €840 (£745) per year on operating costs.

The ID.3 EV will make use of software, sensors and processors that enable vehicles to “anticipate, avoid accidents and keep learning new reflexes” and is said to be less expensive than a comparable internal combustion engine model – the basic version is expected to cost less than €23,430 (£20,820).

It also said ID.3 drivers will save the money because no road vehicle tax needs to be paid, no oil changes are required and the EV is assigned to a less expensive insurance class – its energy costs are also lower.

The company is also planning to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the production stage – the electric car plant at Zwickau, Germany, uses power from renewable sources. The car brand is also investing in climate protection projects such as the Katingan Metaya Forest Protection Project.

Michael Jost, Volkswagen’s Strategy Chief, said: “We want to have no more accidents by 2050. The new software will be continually updated as software algorithms improve.”

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen, said: “With the ID.3, the electric car will finally become affordable. This model is entirely fit for everyday use and even costs less than an internal combustion model thanks to the environmental bonus.”