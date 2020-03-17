EDF Energy freezes energy bills payments for those affected by coronavirus

EDF Energy has said it would consider offering delayed payments to customers forced to self-isolate or work from home because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

A spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We recognise that over the coming weeks Covid-19 may have an impact on our customers, and we are prepared to offer affected customers additional support and flexibility. Each case would be looked at on an individual basis, but additional support we could offer may include repayments made over a longer period of time, delay payment for a short period or offer alternative payment arrangements.

“We can also use our existing partnerships with Citizens Advice Plymouth and IncomeMax to help our customers to maximise their existing income and manage their money. We would encourage all our customers to visit our website to check they’re on the best tariff available to them. To make sure that we are able to assist potentially vulnerable customers and deal with emergencies, we would urge customers with non-urgent requests to use our online services.”

EDF Energy is one of the biggest utility companies in the UK with more than five million customers.